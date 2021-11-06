STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup: Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after win, latter calls it 'priceless'

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen interacting with the Scottish players in their dressing room after the match on Friday night.

Published: 06th November 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli greets Scotland's players after India won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma shared their "priceless" experiences with the Scotland team following their eight-wicket win in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here.

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time," Cricket Scotland tweeted.

"Priceless," it wrote along with pictures of the interaction.

India put up an all-round effort to pulverise Scotland and keep their semifinal prospects alive.

The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then needed only 6.3 overs to knock off the runs.

