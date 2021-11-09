STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinivasan had more faith in my coaching abilities than I had on myself: Shastri

Shastri was appointed Team Director by erstwhile BCCI president Srinivasan back in 2014 after India lost the Test series in England 1-3.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:55 AM

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan had "more faith" in his coaching abilities and outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri thanked the Tamil Nadu strongman in earnest while stating that he performed his duties without any vested interests.

"I think it's been one helluva of a journey for me, personally. I know it is my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys, but I would like to thank the BCCI, for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I wish the coach coming after me all the luck," Shastri said at the press conference.

"I must thank in this also, all the committees, that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for some-time, the COA, I would like thank all of them because, they were all part of the journey," he said But the highest regards was reserved for Srinivasan, one of the most powerful BCCI presidents in the history of Indian cricket.

"But one man I would like to give special mention - - his name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn't have the belief (that) I could do this job, he seemed to have more belief in my ability than I had."

"And I hope, I haven't let him down, so if Sir (Srinivasan), you are listening, I got the opportunity and I did my work without any agenda," Shastri seemed a touch emotional while thanking the former board supremo.

Comments

