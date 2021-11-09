STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

This is right time for me to manage workload: Kohli on leaving T20 captaincy

India beat minnows Namibia by nine wickets, courtesy half centuries from Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) in their final Super 12 match to end their campaign on a winning note.

Published: 09th November 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli hugs Namibia's David Wiese as he leads team members out into the field. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Virat Kohli on Monday said that it was the right time for him to relinquish T20 International captaincy so as to manage his workload after India failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals in a disappointing campaign.

India beat minnows Namibia by nine wickets, courtesy half centuries from Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) in their final Super 12 match to end their campaign on a winning note.

"Relief firstly. As I said it's been an honour, but things have to be kept in the right perspective," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about any emotions on stepping down from T20I captaincy.

"This was the right time for me to manage my workload. It's been six-seven years of intense cricket every time we take the field and it takes a lot out of you."

Kohli said it has been "great fun" with a "great bunch" of players in the team.

"We've really performed well as a team. I know we have not gone far in this World Cup, but we have had some good results in T20 and enjoyed playing together."

"It's a game of margins, T20 cricket. You talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different. We were not brave enough as I said. We are not a team that will give excuse of tosses."

He thanked outgoing head coach Ravi Shashtri and other support staff for their contributions to Indian cricket.

"Big thank you to all those guys, they've done a tremendous job all these years keeping the group together. Great environment with them around, they were an extended part of our bigger family."

"They've contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well. A big thank you to all of them from all of us."

Asked if he would continue to show the same on-field intensity even as just a player, he said, "That's never going to change. If I can't do that I will not play anymore. Even when I wasn't captain before I was always keen to see where the game is going."

"I'm not going to stand around and do nothing."

On the rationale behind sending Suryakumar Yadav as number 3 batter instead of him, Kohli said, "Surya didn't get much time, it's a T20 World Cup and I thought it might be a nice memory of him to take back.

"As a youngster you want to take back some good memories from a World Cup."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 World T20 World T20 2021
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp