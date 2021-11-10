STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

Boult hopeful of creating 'big upset' against England at World T20 semis

England have been a sensational form in the ongoing tournament, registering dominant victories in the Super 12 stage before losing to South Africa in their final game.

Published: 10th November 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Trent Boult fields the ball during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is hopeful his team can cause a "big upset" against a well balanced England in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England have been a sensational form in the ongoing tournament, registering dominant victories in the Super 12 stage before losing to South Africa in their final game.

On the other hand, New Zealand's campaign started with a five-wicket loss to Pakistan before they gained momentum.

The Black Caps are likely be considered underdogs for the semifinal against a strong English side.

"(England are) Full of match winners. They are a very well balanced team and playing are some good white-ball cricket at the moment," Boult said in video posted by New Zealand Cricket.

"So let's hope we can create a big upset. There has been a good history between both sides in white ball cricket. So am sure there is a lot of people back home watching this with interest," he added.

After the defeat to Pakistan, the Black Caps have put on a consistent show defeating India, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia to book a place in the last four.

Talking about carrying the momentum or starting again in the knockout stage, Boult said, "For me, it is starting again. We are against some classy opposition coming to the business end of the tournament."

The left-arm pacer feels the Black Caps have done well to read and adapt to the wickets quickly.

"And what has worked really with us currently is that guys worked together, try to be as accurate as they possibly can and they tried to I suppose read the wicket as quickly as can. Pushing forward that's gonna be a big couple of things check for us."

Talking about bowling in T20 cricket, Boult said clarity is vital.

Boult also praised Adam Milne, who was drafted into the squad after Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the showpiece owing to a calf tear.

"Disappointed to lose Lockie so early in the tournament but Adam has fit in seamlessly and been able to apply that pressure and adapt to the similar role."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trent Boult T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 World T20 World T20 2021
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp