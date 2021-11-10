STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand elect to bowl against England in first semifinal

New Zealand are playing an unchanged side from the previous match while England brought Sam Billings in place of the injured Jason Roy.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:32 PM

England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, greets New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson after Williamson won the toss ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, greets New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson after the toss ahead of the ICC men's T20 World Cup semifinal match between their teams, Nov 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

In the absence of Roy, Jonny Bairstow will partner the in-form Jos Buttler at the top of the order, England skipper Eoin Morgan said at the toss.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

