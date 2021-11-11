STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia opts to field against Pakistan in second semifinal

While Pakistan go into the game unbeaten in their group stage, winning the toss might help the Aussies, given 10 out of the 11 games played in Dubai were won by the team chasing the target.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:30 PM

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, looks as Australia's captain Aaron Finch talks after winning the toss during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup second semi-final match in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, looks as Australia's captain Aaron Finch talks after winning the toss during the ICC T20 World Cup second semi-final match in Dubai, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australia won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI for the knockout game.

Teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

