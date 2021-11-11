STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman fifties power Pakistan to 176/4

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

Published: 11th November 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four against Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Opening the innings after being invited to bat, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 176 for 4 wickets in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Fakhar Zaman 55 not out; Mitchell Starc 2/38).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semifinal Australia vs Pakistan ICC mens T20 World Cup T20 World Cup semifinals Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp