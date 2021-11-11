STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan​, Shoaib Malik fit to play semi-final against Australia

Medical professionals travelling with the team continued to assess them at regular intervals through Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 11th November 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been declared fit by the medical team to play the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC T20 Men's World Cup against Australia on Thursday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, both the batters have tested negative for COVID-19 twice in three days. Despite that, medical professionals travelling with the team continued to assess them at regular intervals through Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rizwan and Malik had missed the team's practice session due to mild flu. An official described the condition of two batters as "light flu and low fever". Rizwan and Malik's training was delayed but the two batters had to miss out on practice.

Both players, especially Rizwan, have been key to Pakistan's plans and performances in the tournament so far, where they have run up a 5-0 record, having swept the Group 2 matches on their way to the semi-final. Rizwan, one half of a tremendous opening pairing with captain Babar Azam, has scored 214 runs in five innings so far, his runs coming at an average of 71.33 and a strike rate of 127.38.

Malik, who got into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood, didn't have too big a role to play with the bat in the first few games, but he starred in Pakistan's win over Scotland in the last group match with an 18-ball 54*.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Rizwan Shoaib Malik T20 World Cup Pakistan vs Australia COVID19 2021 T20 WC
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp