STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

Devon Conway breaks his right hand in frustration after dismissal, out of WC final and India tour

Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in the semifinal win over England in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Published: 12th November 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's batsman Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC men's T20 World Cup semifinal match against England, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 10, 2021.

New Zealand's batsman Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC men's T20 World Cup semifinal match against England, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Devon Conway was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup final and the subsequent tour of India after injuring his right hand in frustration following his dismissal in the semifinal against England.

Conway had made a valuable 46 in New Zealand's successful chase of 167 on Wednesday.

"Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in the semifinal win over England in Abu Dhabi - with an X-ray today confirming a break to his right hand fifth Metacarpal," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

New Zealand faces Australia in the final on Sunday.

Head coach Gary Stead said Conway was understandably devastated.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time. Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we're really trying to rally around him," said Stead.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury. Due to the timelines we won't be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week's T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month."

The India tour begins with the opening T20 in Jaipur on November 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Cricket Devon Conway ICC mens T20 World Cup final New Zealand T20 World Cup final Devon Conway injury
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp