STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

Mohammad Rizwan was hospitalised night before T20 World Cup semifinal, reveals Hayden

Ahead of the match there were concerns about Rizwan's availability for the match as he was down with flu.

Published: 12th November 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, battling severe chest infection but insisted on playing in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, eventually top-scoring for the team in a lost cause.

Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somroo revealed these details in the post-match press conference after the side's ouster from the mega-event.

Just before the semifinal on Thursday, batting consultant Matthew Hayden had simply said that the wicketkeeper-batter was hospitalised without mentioning that Rizwan was admitted to the ICU.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital.He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match," Somroo said.

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today."

Captain Babar Azam said it was Rizwan who wanted to play in the semifinal.

"When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, 'no, I will play'. Definitely he's a team man. The way he played today, it was exceptional."

"And the way he played today he showed that he's a team man. And I am very confident about his attitude and his performance."

The in-form Rizwan struck 67 off 52 balls in Pakistan's total of 176 for 4 after they were asked to bat by Australia.

The Australians chased down the target with one over to spare in a sensational fashion.

The team doctor said that Rizwan's hospitalisation and admission to the ICU was kept a secret by the team management.

"The decision regarding and around his health was made by the whole team management. And this was regarding the morale of the whole team. And therefore we kept it within the team," he said.

Before the semifinal match, Hayden had said that Rizwan was hospitalised for a night due to a "lung condition".

"Mohammad Rizwan was in hospital a night ago suffering with some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage," Hayden had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Rizwan World T20 World T20 2021 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp