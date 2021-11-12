STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup final: Nitin Menon to be TV umpire; Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires

Former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Menon. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By PTI

DUBAI: South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough were on Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand for India's Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the TV umpire while former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

Considering he is officiating in his first men's World Cup, it is a significant feat for Menon.

While Australia defeated Pakistan in the semifinals, New Zealand put it past England for the summit clash slot.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for the final: Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nitin Menon Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

PTI BS PM PM 11121813 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup final T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Australia Australia vs New Zealand Marais Erasmus Richard Kettleborough Nitin Menon Kumar Dharmasena
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp