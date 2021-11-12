T20 World Cup final: Nitin Menon to be TV umpire; Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires

By PTI

DUBAI: South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough were on Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand for India's Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the TV umpire while former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

Considering he is officiating in his first men's World Cup, it is a significant feat for Menon.

While Australia defeated Pakistan in the semifinals, New Zealand put it past England for the summit clash slot.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for the final: Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nitin Menon Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

PTI BS PM PM 11121813 NNNN