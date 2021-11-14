Indian connection to Australia's success at T20 World Cup

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming into the T20 World Cup, Australia were not among the favourites. The reason: they had lost five consecutive series including one against Bangladesh and West Indies each before the marquee event. Despite their below-par outings since February 2020 when they last won a T20I series in South Africa, Pradeep Sahu, former Haryana Ranji player, was confident of Australia's chances in the tournament.

The confidence came from his close association with the Aussies over the past three years and their reputation while competing in the ICC tournaments. Sahu, who has also played for Rajasthan and Punjab franchises in the IPL, had worked as a net bowler and then assistant coach for Australia from 2018 to March 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic halted sporting activities across the globe last year.

"Sridharan Sriram, also a part of Australia's support staff, introduced me to the team before their series against Pakistan in UAE. After that, I stayed with them for the India series and a few more series thereafter. I was made assistant coach during the 2019 World Cup where Australia finished semifinalists," Sahu told this daily from Mumbai.

Pradeep Sahu, former Haryana Ranji player, during practice sessions with Australi cricket team.

Sahu's primary role, who bowls legbreak googly, was to help Australian batters negotiate spinners effectively. "I used to watch videos of tweakers from teams they were scheduled to face and bowl them at nets keeping these bowlers in mind. Ahead of the series against India in early 2019, I worked extensively with Glenn Maxwell, who was being troubled by leg spinners often. Yuzvendra Chahal was quite successful against him till then. So we decided to avoid hitting Chahal through long on or mid-wicket areas. We decided that if he bowls slow deliveries then it will be hit in cover region and if he bowls with some speed, he will cut it. The strategy worked as Maxwell scored a fifty and an unbeaten century in the two-match T20I series, which Australia won in India," added Sahu.

The 36-year-old Haryana cricketer, who has shifted his base to Mumbai and plays club cricket in the city since 2013, said Australia wanted him with the team for the T20 World Cup but was not able to get an accreditation for him because of support staff limit due to Covid-19. "Coach Justin Langer spoke to me as I was already in a bubble with Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Unfortunately, it did not materialise," said Sahu, who played 13 first-class and 15 List A matches for Haryana.