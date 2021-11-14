STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

While Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games.

Published: 14th November 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, and Mitchell Santner celebrate winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 10, 2021.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, and Mitchell Santner celebrate winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Finch said, "We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We're playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all."

While Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

