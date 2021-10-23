STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England win toss, elect to bowl against West Indies in T20 World Cup

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

England's Moeen Ali (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions West Indies in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England have gone into the contest heavy on batting while the West Indies have left out Roston Chase and are playing Lendl Simmons.

Teams:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Tymal Mills

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

