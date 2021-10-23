STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

ICC T20 World Cup: Australian bowlers find form to restrict South Africa to 118/9

Had it not been for Kagiso Rabada's 19, which included a one-handed six off Starc in the final over, South Africa would have got less.

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Australia's bowlers scythed through South Africa's top and middle-order batting lineup to restrict them to 118 for nine in their ICC T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday.

On a pitch where the ball came on to the bat late, Josh Hazlewood 2/19), Adam Zampa (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/33) did most of the damage, even as Aiden Markram battled his way to a 36-ball 40.

Had it not been for Kagiso Rabada's 19, which included a one-handed six off Starc in the final over, South Africa would have got less.

South Africa started well after skipper Temba Bavuma oversaw a productive first over with two lovely boundaries through the off-side.

However, Glenn Maxwell had other ideas as the star all-rounder offset Mitchell Starc's expensive opening over with the dismissal of the in-form Bavuma (12), who was bowled by a delivery that turned very little after the batter had refused to play on the front foot, something that could have saved him.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood left Rassie van der Dussen (2) stunned first up with a peach of a delivery that landed in the channel just outside off before taking an edge for wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to complete a simple catch.

One of South Africa's seasoned stars, opener Quinton de Kock pulled Maxwell over mid-on for a boundary but in the first ball of the next over, the wicketkeeper-batter played a Hazlewood delivery on to his stumps after seemed to play a paddle scoop.

The dismissal looked quirky as de Kock saw the ball lob on to hit the stumps.

His tails up after two early wickets, Hazlewood did not concede a single run in the next five balls, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother at 23 for three.

Thanks to an exquisite boundary through mid-off by Aiden Markram, the Proteas added seven runs in the sixth over to finish the power play at 29 for three.

Australia couldn't have asked for more and after Heinrich Klaasen got himself two boundaries on either side of the wicket, they tasted one more success when Pat Cummins had the batter caught at backward point after a leading edge.

Meanwhile, Maxwell came back to complete his quota of four overs, giving just 24 runs for the big wicket of Bavuma.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in the 14th over, including taking the wicket of David Miller, to leave the South Africans tottering at 82 for six, which became worse after Keshav Maharaj was run out following a horrible mix-up.

South Africa continued to slide thereafter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood Aiden Markram Glenn Maxwell T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp