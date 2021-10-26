STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup 2021: Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8

Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the T20 World Cup match in Sharjah

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Pacer Haris Rauf led a clinical bowling show with four wickets for 22 runs as Pakistan restricted New Zealand to a small total of 134 for eight in their ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Tuesday.

The Kiwis were in all sorts of trouble after they were invited to bat in the face a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack with opener Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway top-scoring with 27 each and captain Kane Williamson contributing 25.

New Zealand could not have one substantial partnership with their highest being the 36-run opening stand between Mitchell and Martin Guptill (17). Shaheen Afridi, Imad wasim and Mohammad Hafeez also took one wicket each for Pakistan.

Afridi, who rattled the Indian top-order in Pakistan's 10-wicket win on Sunday, got the swing in the opening over which was a maiden one. But Mitchell hit a four off his second over which yielded eight runs.

Mitchell then hoisted Hasan Ali for a six as New Zealand looked to take the initiative. But they were unable to come out of the power play unscathed as Rauf uprooted Guptill's timbers after the ball took a deflection off the batter's pads.

Mitchell paid the price of going for one too many as he holed out to Fakhar Zaman near the ropes after he smashed a six off Imad in the ninth over. New batter James Neesham did not last long as he was out for 1 in the next over off Hafeez as New Zealand reached 60 for three at halfway mark.

The Kiwis stepped on the gas and took 25 runs from the 12th and 13th overs together with Williamson smashing Hafeez for a six and a four, even as Conway clobbered Shadab Khan for three successive boundaries.

But the Kiwi innings took a turn after Williamson was run out in the 14th over as Hasan Ali's brilliant direct throw off his own bowling dislodged the bails.

New Zealand could only reach the 100-run mark at the end of the 15th over and as runs were hard to come by, they got a four after four overs, only to see Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) getting out in the space of three balls in the 18th over bowled by Rauf.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 134/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27; Haris Rauf 4/22)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haris Rauf T20 World Cup ICC T20 WC 2021 T20 WC Daryl Mitchell Devon Conway Pakistan vs New Zealand
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp