T20 World Cup 2021: England win toss, opt to field first against Australia

Published: 30th October 2021 07:23 PM

England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and Australian counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss of a T20 World Cup match in Dubai

England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and Australian counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss of a T20 World Cup match in Dubai. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia brought in spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh, while England fielded an unchanged playing XI. Both Australia and England have won their last two matches in the tournament so far.

The Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

