Daria Gavrilova aims to end Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as top Aussie at Strasbourg Open final

Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as Australian number one will come to an end on Saturday if she loses to compatriot Daria Gavrilova in the final.

Published: 27th May 2017 08:13 AM

2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur

2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

STRASBOURG: Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as Australian number one will come to an end on Saturday if she loses to compatriot Daria Gavrilova in the final of the Strasbourg clay court tournament.

Stosur, 33, and 10 years older than her Moscow-born rival, made the title match by seeing off China's Peng Shuai 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 while Gavrilova stunned French fifth seed and defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

"I'm really hungry to win a tournament," said Gavrilova bidding to be the the first new Australian number one since Casey Dellacqua held the top spot in October, 2008.

"I haven't won a WTA event before, and every tournament I play I try to go all the way."

TAGS
Strasbourg Open Samantha Stosur Daria Gavrilova Peng Shuai
