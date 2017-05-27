Daria Gavrilova aims to end Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as top Aussie at Strasbourg Open final

By AFP

STRASBOURG: Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as Australian number one will come to an end on Saturday if she loses to compatriot Daria Gavrilova in the final of the Strasbourg clay court tournament.

Stosur, 33, and 10 years older than her Moscow-born rival, made the title match by seeing off China's Peng Shuai 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 while Gavrilova stunned French fifth seed and defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

"I'm really hungry to win a tournament," said Gavrilova bidding to be the the first new Australian number one since Casey Dellacqua held the top spot in October, 2008.

"I haven't won a WTA event before, and every tournament I play I try to go all the way."