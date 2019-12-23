Home Sport Tennis

Kim Clijsters announces plan to make tour comeback in March 2020

Kim Clijsters, who retired for the second time in 2011, confirmed on Monday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March.

Belgium's Kim Clijsters. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BRUSSELS: Six-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters has announced her intent to make a comeback as a player in Mexico in March. The 36-year-old had originally intended to return in January in time for the Australian Open but has to wait due to a knee injury.

Clijsters said on Monday that she wasn't fully healed yet but "a few more weeks... I'll be ready to go. A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian said. "The absence has been long enough." She is expected to make an appearance at the Mexican Open.

Clijsters had first retired from the sport in 2007 and returned in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child. She retired for the second time in 2011.

She has won four Grand Slam singles titles and twice in doubles. Three of the singles titles came in consecutive years after she came back from her first retirement.

