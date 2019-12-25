Home Sport Tennis

Logesh-Pranav in Rd 2 of U-14 tennis tourney

The final phase for the winners of districts and the winner and runners-up of Chennai leg will be held in Tirunelveli.

Published: 25th December 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Logesh  and Pranav Mahesh beat the duo of Dattatreya and Krithik Vishal 6-4, 6-4 in a boys doubles first round match of the Robin Ma­n­fred U-14 AITA ranking tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.Results: Doubles: Boys: M Logesh/Pranav Mahesh bt Dattatreya/Krithik Vishal 6-4,6-4; Kannan Govind/Derrick Samuel bt Sudharshan/A Kaushik 6-0, 6-1. Girls: MB Aishwarya/Arshia Lewana bt Adrika Patnaik/Sania Dugar 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-7; Harshitha Shanmugam/Madhumitha Suresh bt Samyuktha Krishnan/Prisha 6-0, 6-0; Savitha/Nandhini bt Nivethica Saraswathi/Vimyasri 6-3, 6-2.

Junior Super Kings final
The second phase of the 6th edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship sponsored by the Muthoot Group and supported by TNCA will be held from December 26 to 30 at ICL grounds in Tirunelveli.

The final phase for the winners of districts and the winner and runners-up of Chennai leg will be held in Tirunelveli. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four each. Each team will play three league games. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played under flood lights. The final will be telecast live.

Standard CC win
R Divakar and R Rajaguru scalped three each to help Mugappair CC beat Standard CC by 25 runs in a first division match of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league on Tuesday. Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 169 in 44.1 ovs (Jerome 60; Mathivanan 5/58, Poiyamozhi 4/34) bt Standard CC 144 in 31.3 ovs (Dinesh Kumar 45; Divakar 3/30, Rajaguru 3/26). II Division: Wheels India RC 175/8 in 30 ovs (Sakthivel 48, Karam Pal Jangra 48; Kumaraguru 3/47) lost to Autolec ERC 180/8 in 29.2 ovs (Mani 50). IV Division: Universal CC 88 in 20 ovs (Harish 5/33, Vishal Rao 3/30) lost to Frankworrell CC 89/8 in 29.2 ovs (Surya Narayanan 41; Balaji 4/21).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp