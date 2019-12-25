Logesh-Pranav in Rd 2 of U-14 tennis tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Logesh and Pranav Mahesh beat the duo of Dattatreya and Krithik Vishal 6-4, 6-4 in a boys doubles first round match of the Robin Ma­n­fred U-14 AITA ranking tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.Results: Doubles: Boys: M Logesh/Pranav Mahesh bt Dattatreya/Krithik Vishal 6-4,6-4; Kannan Govind/Derrick Samuel bt Sudharshan/A Kaushik 6-0, 6-1. Girls: MB Aishwarya/Arshia Lewana bt Adrika Patnaik/Sania Dugar 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-7; Harshitha Shanmugam/Madhumitha Suresh bt Samyuktha Krishnan/Prisha 6-0, 6-0; Savitha/Nandhini bt Nivethica Saraswathi/Vimyasri 6-3, 6-2.

Junior Super Kings final

The second phase of the 6th edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship sponsored by the Muthoot Group and supported by TNCA will be held from December 26 to 30 at ICL grounds in Tirunelveli.

The final phase for the winners of districts and the winner and runners-up of Chennai leg will be held in Tirunelveli. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four each. Each team will play three league games. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played under flood lights. The final will be telecast live.

Standard CC win

R Divakar and R Rajaguru scalped three each to help Mugappair CC beat Standard CC by 25 runs in a first division match of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league on Tuesday. Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 169 in 44.1 ovs (Jerome 60; Mathivanan 5/58, Poiyamozhi 4/34) bt Standard CC 144 in 31.3 ovs (Dinesh Kumar 45; Divakar 3/30, Rajaguru 3/26). II Division: Wheels India RC 175/8 in 30 ovs (Sakthivel 48, Karam Pal Jangra 48; Kumaraguru 3/47) lost to Autolec ERC 180/8 in 29.2 ovs (Mani 50). IV Division: Universal CC 88 in 20 ovs (Harish 5/33, Vishal Rao 3/30) lost to Frankworrell CC 89/8 in 29.2 ovs (Surya Narayanan 41; Balaji 4/21).