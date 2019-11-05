Home Sport Tennis

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal to play in 2020 Mexican Open

Nadal, the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, will be making his fifth appearance in the tournament, which will take place from February 24-29.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

World No 1 Rafael Nadal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MEXICO CITY: Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will play at the 2020 Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, organizers have said.

"For us, it's something special to be the first tournament in 2020 that confirms the presence of Rafa Nadal as the new world No. 1 (and) I am sure that the fans will be very happy to get this news," tournament director Raul Zurutuza said late on Monday.

Nadal, the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, will be making his fifth appearance in the tournament, which will take place from February 24-29, the Mexican Open Organizing Committee said, reports Efe news.

The Mexican Open, an ATP World Tour 500 hard-court event, is celebrating its 20th year in Acapulco in 2020. The 33-year-old Nadal won the French Open and US Open this year, as well as the Masters 1000 events in Rome and Montreal.

On Saturday, Nadal was forced to pull out of the Paris Masters due to an injury he suffered during a pre-match practice session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexican Open Rafael Nadal
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp