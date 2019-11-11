Home Sport Tennis

Myneni rues Davis Cup controversies and public perception of tennis

AS is the tradition with Indian tennis, off-court controversies are once again hijacking the run-up to an important Davis Cup clash against Pakistan, sc­heduled for November 29.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: AS is the tradition with Indian tennis, off-court controversies are once again hijacking the run-up to an important Davis Cup clash against Pakistan, sc­heduled for November 29. The tie has been fraught with hu­rdles ever since the draw was made in February. The diplomatic wrangling saw India hesitate to travel to Pakistan, the International Tennis Feder­ation postpone the tie from September to November and event­ually shift it to a neutral ve­­n­ue. Just as that news was tri­ckling in, the clash between the many stakeholders in Indian tennis has taken the centre stage.

Indian Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni rued the state of things and the public perception of tennis. “The Davis Cup thing is going the wrong way,” said the 32-year-old on the sidelines of the Pune Challenger on Sunday. “We are worried about other things, in a negative way.”

Myneni, who last represented the country in the World Group Playoffs in Serbia in 2018, has been one of the assets for the Indian team in recent times — he’s seen as a capable singles as well as doubles player. He is also the only one of the original squad of five who had showed readiness to travel to Islamabad for the tie.

“There’s always talk about the safety because of the political tensions (between India and Pakistan),” Myneni said. “Everyone was concerned about how things would be (in Pakistan). But I was clear that whatever the team decided, I would be with them. We want to go and win. That’s a priority for me also. The last thing I wanted was for India to forfeit the tie. There was talk about the team being banned if they refused to travel. I didn’t want that scenario for India. It’s about the sport, not about what’s happening behind the scenes. That’s what tennis has become now.”

As far as the Davis Cup narrative goes, the tournament has always held more prestige for teams like India, who don’t have regular representation at the Grand Slams. “When I was growing up, the Davis Cup was big. It’s a very important tournament for me. Representing your country is a huge honour. For people who are coming up now, maybe it’s not that important. I don’t think they have seen the good side yet.”
On a personal front, the 6’4 Myneni is still struggling to recapture the form of 2016, which saw him qualify for the main draw of the US Open. He’s had another injury-affected year, where his best performance was a semifinal finish at the ATP Challenger Event in Jerusalem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp