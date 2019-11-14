Home Sport Tennis

India announces squad for Pakistan Davis Cup tie; Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes return ​

In the squad announced by the All India Tennis Association selection committee here, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Saketh Myneni and Siddharth Rawat also found a place.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna (L) and Leander Paes. | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, rewarding players who agreed to travel to Islamabad when top players had refused.

Veteran star Leander Paes returned to the Indian team after more than a year along with top players Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasi Kumar Mukund and Rohan Bopanna, who had reservations on travelling to Pakistan due to security concerns.

In the squad announced by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee here, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Saketh Myneni and Siddharth Rawat also found a place.

AITA usually names five-member squad apart from one or two reserve players.

While the International Tennis Federation (ITF) is still deliberating upon Pakistan Tennis Federation's appeal to shift the November 29-30 tie out of Islamabad, AITA went ahead with the team selection.

In the absence of top player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India's singles challenge will be led by in-form Nagal (ranked 127) and Ramkumar (190). Mukund (250) and Myneni (267) will be back up singles players.

Perhaps for the first time, the squad has three doubles specialists in Bopanna, Paes and Nedunchezhiyan.

Left-handed Nedunchezhiyan has been waiting in wings for long and has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the past two years.

Nagal was not part of the five-member squad, which was announced earlier when the tie was to be held on September 14-15. He had cited an injury at that time for opting out.

Divij Sharan and Prajnesh were named in that squad but with tie getting delayed due to security concerns in Islamabad, both of them are now unavailable for personal reasons.

While Sharan is taking a two-week break after his wedding reception on November 23, Prajnesh is getting married on November 28, a day before the start of the tie.

Paes, who was available for travel to Pakistan, has not been considered by AITA for selection after he won the history-creating doubles match during the tie against China in April 2018.

He had become the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup when he and Bopanna defeated Ze Zhang and Mao-Xin Gong.

It was Paes' 43rd victory, which took him past Italian Nicola Pietrangeli (42).

Those who missed out after making themselves available for travelling to Pakistan are Arjun Kadhe, Vijay Sundar Prashanth, N Sriram Balaji and Manish Sureshkumar.

The meeting, held at DLTA, was attended by new non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal, Balram Singh, Zeeshan Ali and Ankita Bhambri while Nandan Bal provided his inputs through conference call.

Squad: Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasi Kumar Mukund, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Siddharth Rawat.

Captain: Rohit Rajpal, Coach: Zeeshan Ali, Physio: Anand Kumar, Team Manager: Sunder Iyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup India vs Pakistan Davis Cup squad Leander Paes Sumit Nagal Ramkumar Ramanathan Rohan Bopanna AITA
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp