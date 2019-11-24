Home Sport Tennis

Climate challenge in Pakistan tie, says India’s Davis Cup non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal

The minimum temperature in Nur-Sultan on Saturday was -19 degrees, a difference of more than forty compared to Delhi, where the squad is training currently.

Published: 24th November 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The plummeting temperature in Nur-Sultan, the venue of India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, and their opposition’s tactics are keeping Rohit Rajpal, India’s non-playing captain, awake at night.

The minimum temperature in Nur-Sultan on Saturday was -19 degrees, a difference of more than forty compared to Delhi, where the squad is training currently. The extreme conditions there will pose the biggest challenge for the Indians. The contingent even went for thermal-wear shopping to prepare for their trip to Kazakhstan on Sunday. 

“Even though it is indoors, weather will be one of the biggest obstacles,” said Rajpal. “The boys will also need to get used to the altitude. In that extreme cold, you don’t even realise when you have tweaked a muscle. You feel the effects much later. You need to keep your blood flowing at all times, which entails lot of stretching, and proper warm-up and cool-down exercises. We are even taking two physiotherapists — Anand and Yash — for this trip.”

ALSO READ: ‘Soldiers don’t ask where and when,’ says Leander Paes

The former Davis Cupper has the experience of playing in such conditions, and he’s been sharing his thoughts with the younger members.

With the tie getting shifted out of Islamabad, senior Pakistan players like Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan protested against the International Tennis Federation (ITF) decision and pulled out of the encounter.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was forced to pick two rookie 17-year-olds: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan. But India have not changed their approach to preparation.

“It does not matter whom they pick. We are getting ready to play our best and ensure a victory. But till the 28th, anything with regards to team selection is possible. They might be trying to throw us off. We still believe Aisam and Aqeel might turn up.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan Davis Cup tie - Cold welcome awaits Indian team

The 48-year-old has been appointed captain only for this tie, after Mahesh Bhupathi stepped down saying that he was not comfortable playing in Pakistan. But Rajpal says each individual’s choice needs to be respected.

“AITA (All India Tennis Association) was in a tight spot. I can understand why the others decided against travelling. But as soon as I got the call, there was no hesitation whatsoever. Winning is my main priority.”

Leander Paes is making a comeback after almost a year, and he was seen playing with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Saketh Myneni. Rajpal thanked the veteran for agreeing without any conditions.

“We have grown up together. I know the kind of guy he is. His elite mentality is what makes him stands out. In terms of pairing, we will decide later about whether to go for a left-right combination or a baseline-net pair. It is always good to have options.”

Sasi not travelling

Sasi Kumar Mukund pulled out due to a foot injury, on Saturday. Named as a reserve member in the team, he suffered the injury during a tournament in Portugal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Rajpal India vs Pakistan India vs Pakistan tennis India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tennis
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp