Home Sport Tennis

Elbow surgery ends Kei Nishikori's tennis season

In September, Nishikori, the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 5 in singles, heard from his doctors that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

Published: 24th October 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kei Nishikori, of Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese tennis ace Kei Nishikori has undergone a surgery on his right elbow following which he will not be taking part in any competition this season.

The 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2007, said following May's French Open he had swelling and fluid in the elbow and confirmed Monday that he would be receiving surgery to address the issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday evening, he underwent surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.

The Shimane Prefecture-born star, currently ranked 8th in the world, will begin post-surgery rehabilitation on Thursday, according to his management company.

It said he would likely return to full training in the earlier part of December, with an aim for him to return to the pro circuit next season.

Despite Nishikori hoping to play at one of the indoor competitions in Europe ahead of the November 10-17 Association of Tennis Professionals Tour (ATP) Finals, he said that the pain in his elbow was hampering his performance.

In September, Nishikori, the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 5 in singles, heard from his doctors that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

After bowing out of the US Open in August in the third round, Nishikori, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, announced in a Twitter post on October 15 that he will part ways with longtime coach Dante Bottini.

Nishikori, who added Michael Chang to his coaching staff in 2014, did not announce any changes in this partnership.

In his time away from the tour he has missed playing in the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo and the Shanghai Masters in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kei Nishikori Elbow injury
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp