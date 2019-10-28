Home Sport Tennis

ATP Rankings: Matteo Berrettini reaches Top 10 for first time

Published: 28th October 2019 05:51 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic flashes a thumbs up as he celebrates winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. (Photo | AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: The Italian Matteo Berrettini moved into the Top 10 for the first time in his career when the ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in Vienna last week before losing to eventual winner Dominic Thiem, climbs two places to number nine.

Berrettini was ranked 53 a year ago but has climbed steadily in 2019, winning two ATP events in Budapest and Stuttgart and progressing to the semi-finals of the US Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

He is currently eighth in the Race to London and will secure his place at the year-ending ATP Finals if he reaches the final of this week's Paris Masters.

The Russian Karen Khachanov moves up one place to eight while Kei Nishikori, who has not played since the US Open and underwent surgery on his right elbow last week, slips out of the Top 10, down three places to 11.

Novak Djokovic stays at number one, the 275th week in his career that he holds the top spot, but is set to lose the position next week to Nadal.

On the 52-week rolling points system, Djokovic will lose the points he gained in London a year ago in a competition where the Spaniard did not compete.

ATP rankings as of October 28 

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,740

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,495

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,335

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,830

8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,830 (+1)

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,705 (+2)

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575

11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,560 (-3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,370

13. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,350 (+1)

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,325 (-1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,205

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,910 (+1)

17. John Isner (USA) 1,850 (-1)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,695 (+10)

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,681 (-1)

20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,620

