Roger Federer unsure if Paris is next stop on 'incredible journey'

Federer cut an emotional figure as he was presented with the trophy at the Basel tournament where he once worked as a ball boy.

Published: 28th October 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer cheers after winning his tenth title t the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BASEL: Roger Federer clinched his 103rd career title at Basel on Sunday but admitted that he may skip the opportunity to win a 104th at the Paris Masters.

The 38-year-old won his 10th Basel trophy, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure what the Swiss legend described as "an unbelievable" success at the home-town tournament where he used to work as a ballboy.

He is now just six short of the record 109 ATP titles won by American Jimmy Connors but may be tempted to skip Paris, the final event of the regular season, to conserve his energy ahead of the ATP Finals in London.

"I've got a team meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss not just Paris but next season, I guess by tomorrow I'll know If I'm going to Paris or not," said Federer after lifting his fourth title of 2019 after Dubai, Miami and Halle.

"My fitness is fine, I'm happy with how I feel. I just don't know if I should play next week. I'll figure it out with the team."

Federer returned to the Paris Masters last year for the first time since 2015 and reached the semi-finals where he lost a three-set semi-final thriller to Novak Djokovic, who is top seed ahead of Rafael Nadal in the French capital this year.

On Sunday, Federer cut an emotional figure as he was presented with the trophy at the Basel tournament where he once worked as a ball boy.

In the crowd of 9,000 were his wife and four children.

"It might be remembering back at all that went into this week, the family of maybe the (coaching) team aspect," said Federer when asked to explain his emotions.

"People think I just go out there and do it at will -- but it's not that way at all.

"Sometimes I stand there and look back at what I've gone through. The ballkids running onto court (for the trophy ceremony) -- that can get me going. Also thanking the fans at the end."

Federer said his success at Basel, where he is on a 24-win streak and has won 75 matches against just nine losses, had been "an incredible journey".

"It leaves a mark for me," he added after making an appearance at his annual pizza party with all tournament ball boys and girls immediately after the trophy ceremony.

"To be able to play in a stadium with people celebrating your tennis it's a wonderful feeling. I've had an incredible journey, it's hit me hard winning in Basel. This is not something that I take as normal. 

"(Winning a title) is something unique and special, even if I've done it a lot."

