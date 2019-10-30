WATCH | Sania Mirza's son playing with aunt Anam is the cutest video you will see today

By Online Desk

Indian tennis star and new mother shared an adorable video of her baby son Izhaan as he turned a year old today.

She posted an emotional birthday wish for baby Izhaan, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest, purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breadth..."

She then wrote, "Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are," she tweeted. "InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan."

Happy Birthday my little angel I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan #HappybirthdayIzhaan pic.twitter.com/Ynj0UbLJZB — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 30, 2019

Sania also shared a video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with her son Izhaan and asking him 'how old are you going to turn?'.

The toddler responds by raising his index finger and indicating his age,

We’ve been looking forward to today for a bit now #Izzy pic.twitter.com/90xU9zBdn5 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 30, 2019

Fans responded to the tweet by pouring in their wishes.

"I wanna see him hold a Cricket bat or a tennis racket!!", wrote a fan.

"MashaAllah a very Happy birthday to you... May you get success more than your mother", responded another.

"Happy birthday little Malik mirza sahib... May you many more filled with love, good health and prosperity....", said another netizen.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.