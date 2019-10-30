Home Sport Tennis

WATCH | Sania Mirza's son playing with aunt Anam is the cutest video you will see today

She then shared video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with her son Izhaan and asking 'how old are you going to turn?'.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza's son

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan. (Photo | Twitter/Sania Mirza)

By Online Desk

Indian tennis star and new mother shared an adorable video of her baby son Izhaan as he turned a year old today.

She posted an emotional birthday wish for baby Izhaan, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest, purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breadth..."

She then wrote, "Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are," she tweeted. "InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan."

Sania also shared a video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with her son Izhaan and asking him 'how old are you going to turn?'.

The toddler responds by raising his index finger and indicating his age,

Fans responded to the tweet by pouring in their wishes.

"I wanna see him hold a Cricket bat or a tennis racket!!", wrote a fan.

"MashaAllah a very Happy birthday to you... May you get success more than your mother", responded another.

"Happy birthday little Malik mirza sahib... May you many more filled with love, good health and prosperity....", said another netizen.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza Izhaan Shoaib Malik Anam Mirza
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp