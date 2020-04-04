STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Coronavirus outbreak: Listen to the local government, adapt to the new situation, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer could be seen placing the camera against the wall facing him and hitting the ball with a tennis racquet.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ZURICH: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer posted a video of him hitting a tennis ball against the wall and appealed to everyone to listen to local governments and stay safe.

Federer could be seen placing the camera against the wall facing him and hitting the ball with a tennis racquet.

"Against the wall, like in the old days. Staying active at home, very important at the moment. But seriously it's more important than ever that we listen to the local government, we adapt to the new situation and try our best there," he says in the video. He ends it by hitting the ball at the camera seemingly accidentally.

Federer is recovering from a knee surgery and was set to take a break in the current period anyhow. He had earlier announced that he would be giving the French Open, which was set to start on May 24, a miss this year.

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop on the tennis calendar as a whole. The French Open has been postponed to September 20 while Wimbledon, which Federer has won a record eight times, has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roger Federer COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp