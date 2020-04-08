WATCH | Roger Federer throws volleying at home challenge

By IANS

ZURICH: Swiss legend Roger Federer has come out with a new volley challenge for his fans who have been advised to stay home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old Swiss, who has been exploring new ways to embrace tennis at home, has found a fun method at the wall where he'd previously put on a trick-shot show on ice.

"Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got! Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer tweeted on Tuesday.

In the video, he stood just inches from the wall and hit rapid fire forehand volleys. Federer was already hitting volleys when the video began and he was still doing so when the video ended. The shots that he hit against the wall were too quick to count, but he hit about 200 consecutive volleys in one minute without moving his feet.

Federer tagged the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, Bill Gates and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in his post.

The 20 Grand Slam champion previously had posted clips of himself hitting against a wall in the snow, including around-the-back or through-the-leg-tweener trick shots.

The men's and women's professional tours remain suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than thousands of lives across the world.