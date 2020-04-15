Novak Djokovic praised for donation in Italy

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Novak Djokovic has been praised by the director general of the local health authority in Bergamo for his donation to help control the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Peter Assembergs says "we never expected to see on our bank account a donation from such a prestigious person."

Assembergs says "reading among the donators the name of the best tennis player in the world...made me emotional."

The money will be used to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment.

Djokovic, his wife and their foundation recently donated 1 million euros (about $1.1 million) to help hospitals in Serbia.