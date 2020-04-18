STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

AITA abolishes posts of Life Presidents, Life Vice Presidents on Ministry's direction

AITA CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep told PTI that they have decided to implement the sports ministry's direction.

Published: 18th April 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has agreed to abolish honorary posts of Life President, Life Vice President and Life Counsellor on the direction of the Sports Ministry, which termed the creation of such posts as violation of the National Sports Code.

The decision means that senior sports administrator Anil Khanna and former external affairs ministers S M Krishna and Yashwant Sinha cannot remain with the federation as Life Presidents.

The ministry's decision also affects eight people including former Davis Cup captains Jaideep Mukhejea and Naresh Kumar, who held the post of Life Vice President.

The six other Life Vice Presidents are D V Bhatia, Ghanshyam Patel, Narendra Kumar, Natwar Singh, Bollywood actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Hamied T D Franics held the post of Life Counsellor.

The ministry shot off a letter to the AITA on March 16, conveying that creation of such posts are in contravention of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

"The NSDCI does not provide for the posts such as 'Life President' and 'Life Vice President' etc in NSF," the letter written by Deputy Secretary SPS Tomar stated.

"As the appointment is not in accordance with the provision of the NSDCI-2011, AITA is directed to amend its bye-laws in conformity with NSDCI-2-11 within six weeks from trhe date of issue of the letter," the letter read further.

The ministry also referred to a Delhi High Court Judgement in Mahipal Singh & Others vs Union of India & Others wherein the HC observed that NSF availing recognition from the government did not have any authority to create such posts, where the NSCI did not contemplate the existence of such a post.

AITA CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep told PTI that they have decided to implement the sports ministry's direction.

"AITA, which has always worked closely with the MYAS with its guidance and support, has decided to adhere to the directive of the ministry regarding abolition of the posts of Life President, Life Vice President.

The individuals were decorated with these posts in the past to honour their long association with the game and their contributions to its growth," Bishwadeep said.

"There were no privileges attached with these posts. We have communicated the decision to the people who held these posts. We have six weeks to amend the bye-laws and we will do it soon," he added.

It may be mentioned that a petition was recently filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the creation of such posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AITA AITA Life President AITA Life Vice President
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp