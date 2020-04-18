STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic proposal could benefit Indian tennis players hit by coronavirus cancellations

The objective of the fund is to help the lower-ranked players — in the 250 to 700 bracket in the men's game — get through the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th April 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Roger Federer during their men's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic. (Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A proposal put forth by Novak Djokovic, president of the ATP Player Council, will benefit Indian players if it sees the light of day. Late on Friday night, the World No 1, in a letter that first circulated on Twitter and since published in full by si.com, wrote: "This is what we propose. Top 100 players singles contribute financially to Player Relief Fund in the following financial chart. Rankings: 51-100: $5000 each. 20-50: $10000 each. 11-20: $15000 each. 6-10: $20000 each. 1-5: $30000 each. The top 20 doubles players will all chip in with $5000 each.

"Additionally, Roger (Federer), Rafa (Nadal) and I have proposed to ATP that 50% Prize Money of WTF (World Tour Finals) in London (If it happens in November/December) goes to the Fund. It will be another significant sum of money. Obviously, we don't know if that event will happen this season. If it doesn't happen, we should all contribute a significant amount of Prize Money from Australia 2021. Not just 3 of us, but all the players that are part of WTF in London or Aus Open in 2021. That way it's fair that everyone contributes."

The objective of the fund is to help the lower-ranked players — in the 250 to 700 bracket in the men's game — get through the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis is cash-rich at the top but as one goes lower down the pyramid, there is not much money so the fund aims to give $10,000 to the 450 or so players who struggle to break even even when there is competition.

The Serb addressed this proposal for the first time during a live Instagram session with Stan Wawrinka on Saturday night. Backed by both Nadal and Federer, the aim is to put money in the hands of the players between 250-700 because that’s where the ‘real financial struggle is’. In the letter, the 32-year-old wrote the Big Three are of the opinion that the top 250 players may not be in urgent need of funds as most of them would have featured in at least the qualifiers of the Majors at some point since the beginning of 2019.

While nothing has been finalised yet, Djokovic aims to raise a total of $4 million, with more than $2 million coming from the four Majors and the ATP according to the letter. With there being no competition at the professional level, tennis players across the globe have already had to dip into their meagre savings. And with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, this situation could lead to bigger problems within the game itself.

Arjun Kadhe (World No 655), one of those who will benefit if it is ratified, read about it on Saturday morning. "It's not final or anything but it's a step in the right direction," Kadhe told this daily. "It's good to see players like Djokovic taking this initiative to help the lesser-ranked players. That money will help some of us immensely, it could be the difference between staying in the sport or having to look for an alternate career." Here's how the fund will financially help Kadhe, for example. Last year, he made $13,145 for the whole year, including $4,330 until the second week of April. This year he has made only $1,750 so far. This is an issue Djokovic explicitly addressed in the letter. “Many of them are thinking to leave pro tennis because they can’t survive financially,” si.com quoted Djokovic as writing.

Sasikumar Mukund (World No 281) was hopeful that the money could also be diverted to the likes of Sumit Nagal, who is currently in Germany.

"Obviously any money at this stage is welcome. So, yeah, this will be nice. But I don't have that many expenses at this stage and I am living with my parents. It will be nice if players in the 160 zone etc. also get some relief. For example, Sumit is away from his parents in Germany."
Sidharth Rawat (World No 438) is another player who will get money in the bank if it goes through. "I read about it today (Saturday) morning," he said. "It's obviously good and I hope it happens."

The other Indians who could potentially benefit from this are Saketh Myneni and Manish Sureshkumar. It's not yet known if this scheme will benefit the doubles players lower in the food chain. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic ATP Player Council Djokovic tennis
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp