Zoom session and making butter, Rohan Bopanna story

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: Every day at around 4.55 pm, Rohan Bopanna goes inside his room and logs on to Zoom. For the next hour, he will lose himself in core training sessions along with 20-25 others, mostly Indian players, to ensure he remains fit during the lockdown.

It’s not even remotely close to the hours logged on the court, but elite athletes have had to find creative ways to ensure they keep doing the bear minimum, fitness-wise. “That kind of has been my routine now,” Bopanna says.

Apart from giving players a much-needed workout, the slot has given all of them something to look forward to on a daily basis. “At some level, it has given us a routine, something that we know we will be doing between 5-6 pm everyday, so this thing helps us.”

At 40, he is one of the elder statesmen of the fraternity in India but he is not leading the sessions. “Ramkumar (Ramanthan) was the one who drove all of us to start doing this. It was completely his initiative. Most of the session is focussed on the core because we are sitting at home (laughs) most of the time without doing anything.”

To inspire some of the lesser-known players on the call, Bopanna once invited his regular doubles partner (singles World No 16) Denis Shapavalov to the session.

“I invited him once so that he could inspire the group and talk to the group.” Apart from training this way, his only connect with tennis has been hitting a few balls against the wall. “I do have a hit against the wall in my house every day.”

Apart from that, the doubles exponent has tried his hands at making butter the traditional way. Firstly, though, he calls this ‘break’ from the game a blessing in disguise.

“This is the first time I have stayed at home in Coorg for such a long time since I started playing at the age of 15 or 16. So around 24-25 years. In that aspect, it is special. I don’t think I have ever stayed here for more than a week to 10 days. It’s been more than a month that I have stayed here. Spending time with my 11-month old daughter, my wife and parents... it’s been good.”

He has also tried his hands at churning butter using traditional equipment. “Our house has had these tools even before I was born. A few weeks ago, I suggested to my mother let’s make some butter in the traditional manner so that’s how that idea came about.”

As the topic shifts to one of te­nnis’ current debates — a possible merger between the WTA and the ATP — the World No 37 wants to see how the situation develops.

“It’s been an idea that has been in the works for a long time. It will be interesting to see how it develops considering the two tours don’t have many overlapping tournaments. It’s in the discussion stage I think. Let’s give it some more time.”