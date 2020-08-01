STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer to send 'rooftop tennis' sensations to Nadal's academy

Federer, who visited them on July 10, said he was touched by the young Italians' perseverance during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 01st August 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ROME: Remember the two Italian girls who became an internet sensation after a video of them playing rooftop tennis in the city of Liguria earlier this year went viral?

13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola had not expected much when playing on their roofs in April. However, Roger Federer gave them an unexpected surprise last month as the Swiss maestro personally visited them.

Federer, who visited them on July 10, said he was touched by the young Italians' perseverance during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Personally for me, that was a very special moment in my career as a tennis player," Federer was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website. "To surprise a fan, or children, like I was able to with Carola and Vittoria today."

Not only did Federer meet them but also he got in on the action, rallying with the girls across the same rooftops.

"It was great. I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience," the 38-year-old said. "We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly."

In the video shared by the ATP Tour, Federer revealed he had another surprise for the girls. In partnership with Barilla, he is sending them to the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar for summer camp.

The 38-year-old last played at the 2020 Australian Open where he reached the semi-final and lost in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He later announced that he won't be taking part in the French Open due to the injuries before the season itself went on an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rooftop tennis Roger Federer
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp