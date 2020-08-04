STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Ex-tennis player Mariano Puerta admits lying to CAS about doping

Four months after the high point of his career "the final of the 2005 French Open" the Argentine tested positive for etilefrine, a banned cardiorespiratory stimulant.

Published: 04th August 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

tennis

For representational purposes

By PTI

BUENO AIRES:  Retired tennis player Mariano Puerta has admitted he lied to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce his suspension after a second positive doping test.

Four months after the high point of his career "the final of the 2005 French Open" the Argentine tested positive for etilefrine, a banned cardiorespiratory stimulant.

He had also been caught in 2003 for the use of a banned anabolic steroid.

Puerta was initially suspended for eight years, but the penalty was reduced to two years thanks to a defense strategy that he said "was a lie." "But I did not take any sporting advantage.

I don't want to be seen as a deceiver," Puerta said in an interview published by La Nación newspaper on Monday.

Puerta's defense said he drank water from a glass used by his then-wife Sol Estevanez to take effortil, a medication against menstrual cramps that contains etilefrine.

The former player said the false claim was created by lawyer Eduardo Moliné O'Connor, who died in 2014.

O'Connor was a member of CAS from 1998 to 2006, sat in Argentina's Supreme Court of Justice, and worked as an executive for the country's tennis association.

Puerta said his legal advisers told him no other version would be credible due to his doping record.

Fifteen years later at age 41, Puerta said the origin of the drug was not the medication taken by Estevanez, but ginseng and caffeine pills that a friend of his fitness coach prepared for him.

"I never met the person who made the pills, never knew his name, no one of the family wanted to know," Puerta said.

His former fitness coach Dario Lecman denied the allegations to La Nación. The career of Puerta, who had a top-10 world ranking in 2005, plummeted after the second doping case.

He won three ATP singles titles, but the French Open final he lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets was his peak.

He never reached another final.

After a two-year ban to 2007, he retired two years later.

"To today's tennis players I would say don't do anything that puts you in a position like mine. How can you be safe?" he said.

"Being extremely responsible, do not delegate, do not trust anybody. The price that you might pay for making a mistake is very high. It doesn't make sense. I was irresponsible."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mariano Puerta Sol Estevanez Mariano Puerta doping
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp