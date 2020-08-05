STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Haven't been home this long in 25 years, says Roger Federer

Federer last played at the 2020 Australian Open in January following which a knee surgery forced him to call off the rest of his 2020 season.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

Switzerland's Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ZURICH:  Swiss great Roger Federer has said that he hasn't been home for this long in 25 years as he has been during the coronavirus enforced lockdown. Federer last played at the 2020 Australian Open in January following which a knee surgery forced him to call off the rest of his 2020 season.

"I haven't had this long at home in 25 years. We're safe because we're up in the mountains and don't see anybody," Federer told Miami Living Magazine in an interview.

"I've been very strict and serious about the rules. I haven't seen my parents in three months now, and we've been chasing around after the kids the best we can on our own, but I think this strange time has given us a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters, which is family, friends, health, and happiness."

His decision to not play for the rest of the season means that this will be the first time since 1999 that the US Open will be played without Federer or Rafael Nadal participating in it. Additionally, women's world no.1 Ashleigh Barty is also forfeiting the tournament due to fears over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the USA.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the initial men's singles entry list for the US Open slated to be played from August 31-September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roger Federer coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp