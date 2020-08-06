Happy to have made US Open cut: Sumit Nagal

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: The extraordinary challenge of trying to organise a Major — one of the biggest sporting events in the world to try and go into a bio bubble yet amid the coronavirus pandemic — was laid bare by Sumit Nagal. The World No 127, who made it through the main draw entry list, said the tournament could yet get cancelled.

“It’s not easy to host a Slam,” he told this daily. “It takes a lot of effort. I am very happy with their effort... I will be going with one of my coaches so we will be discussing (the logistics) in a bit. I still don’t know how I am going to fly, I will probably be flying out to New York (from Europe) in three weeks. Maybe the tournament (US Open) gets cancelled, you never know.” The challenge for the players begins even before setting foot in the US. Some carriers aren’t even flying there because of the coronavirus situation.

Even if Nagal manages to find a flight, there is the even bigger challenge of getting back to Europe later. Some countries aren’t accepting passengers from the US and even if they do, there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The US Open is working on arrangements to ensure players skip the quarantine period but they haven’t finalised it.

The 22-year-old, who made the tennis world take notice of his name after taking the first set off Roger Federer at the US Open last year, for his part isn’t thinking of all those challenges at the moment. He is just looking forward to playing in a competitive environment.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal will not be a part of the caravan. The Spaniard, on his Instagram account, all but confirmed his withdrawal. "After many thoughts, I have decided not to play this year's US Open," he posted.