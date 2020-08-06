STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Happy to have made US Open cut: Sumit Nagal

The World No 127, who made it through the main draw entry list, said the tournament could yet get cancelled. 

Published: 06th August 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sumit Nagal (File Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The extraordinary challenge of trying to organise a Major — one of the biggest sporting events in the world to try and go into a bio bubble yet amid the coronavirus pandemic — was laid bare by Sumit Nagal. The World No 127, who made it through the main draw entry list, said the tournament could yet get cancelled. 

“It’s not easy to host a Slam,” he told this daily. “It takes a lot of effort. I am very happy with their effort... I will be going with one of my coaches so we will be discussing (the logistics) in a bit. I still don’t know how I am going to fly, I will probably be flying out to New York (from Europe) in three weeks. Maybe the tournament (US Open) gets cancelled, you never know.” The challenge for the players begins even before setting foot in the US. Some carriers aren’t even flying there because of the coronavirus situation.

READ | Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw of US Open

Even if Nagal manages to find a flight, there is the even bigger challenge of getting back to Europe later. Some countries aren’t accepting passengers from the US and even if they do, there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The US Open is working on arrangements to ensure players skip the quarantine period but they haven’t finalised it. 

The 22-year-old, who made the tennis world take notice of his name after taking the first set off Roger Federer at the US Open last year, for his part isn’t thinking of all those challenges at the moment. He is just looking forward to playing in a competitive environment. 

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal will not be a part of the caravan. The Spaniard, on his Instagram account, all but confirmed his withdrawal. “After many thoughts, I have decided not to play this year’s US Open,” he posted. Full story: newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sumit Nagal US Open US Open 2020 COVID-19 coronairus
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp