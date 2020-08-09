STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams is fit and ready to play after six-month break

The WTA's first event in the US since March features a spectator-free field that includes sister Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and rising star Coco Gauff.

Published: 09th August 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEXINGTON: Serena Williams flexed and then kissed a sinewy right bicep to show down time well spent in training even without bench pressing. "This is God given, thank you very much," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said as she thanked her mother, Oracene.

Williams now looks to flex her muscles on a tennis court for the first time in six months. She is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open that opens Monday near Lexington, a recently added hard court tournament that serves as a tuneup for this month's US Open in New York.

The WTA's first event in the US since March features a spectator-free field that includes sister Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner herself, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and rising star Coco Gauff.

Serena Williams, ranked No. 9, is competing for the first time since playing for the US in the Fed Cup in February. The pandemic quickly shut everything down the next month, forcing an extended layoff. Williams has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms that have affected her lung capacity. She has been "super, super careful" in avoiding exposure to COVID-19.

The 38-year-old acknowledged during Saturday's virtual news conference that she's been "a bit of a recluse," in addition to owning 50 face masks and taking social distancing to an extreme. "And everyone in the Serena bubble is really protective because at the end of the day, yeah, it's cool to play tennis, but this is my life and this is my health. I've been a little neurotic to an extent, but that's just what I have to be right now," Williams said.

Williams and Azarenka enter the tournament with open minds, hungry to resume competition. "You want to just start somewhere. You can practice for so long, but there's nothing like playing actual matches where you know the atmosphere. I don't really know what to expect because I've only played once in Charleston without the crowd. It's going to be an adjustment," said Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champ ranked 58th.

The road no doubt goes through Williams, the tournament's only top-10 player and a presumptive favorite no matter the circumstances. If the results from Williams' previous comeback from a long break are any indication, she has something to look forward to.

Williams returned from the September 2017 birth of her daughter, Olympia, to reach the past two finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. She began this year by winning the ASB Classic in New Zealand before reaching the Australian Open round of 32 and splitting two first-round matches at the Fed Cup.

She has also stayed busy during the lockdown. Williams is in the process on building a home gym in her Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home. Her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, built a tennis court for her.

Both have also spoken out on social justice issues during a tumultuous summer in which the death of Breonna Taylor during a raid by Louisville police sparked ongoing protests. Williams is pursuing a 24th Slam that would tie Margaret Court's record. That quest will resume at the Open.

For now, she looks to shake off the rust from a long absence - much like everybody else. "Everyone has to take a break and pause. And it'll be really fun and interesting to see how we play," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serena Williams Top Seed Open Grand Slam US Open
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp