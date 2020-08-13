STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Clash of tennis' favourite sisters to mark game's return after pandemic-caused hiatus!

It’s been nearly two full years since the sisters’ last meeting, a third-rounder at the 2018 US Open that Serena won 6-1, 6-2.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Serena and Venus Williams have opted out of the United States team to face France in the Fed Cup semi-finals (File | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Well, this sure is a fine way for tennis to herald its return after the pandemic-caused hiatus: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams.

The siblings meet each other for the 31st time when they take the court at a WTA tournament in Kentucky on Thursday.

“It’s so special,” Venus said. “Here we go again.”

It’s a chance for the two former No. 1-ranked women and owners of 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them (23 for Serena; seven for her older sister) to gauge where their games are following about six months away from the sport — and a chance for tennis fans to remember what they’ve been missing while the tours were suspended because of the coronavirus.

“I haven’t played in forever, so I want to play the best players,” Venus said with a laugh, then added: “And I think I got my wish in playing Serena.”

So what if there are no spectators allowed at the hard-court event because of the coronavirus outbreak?

So what if it’s happening at a low-key, brand-new tournament, where traffic can be seen driving back and forth on a street behind the court?

And so what if it’s merely in the second round, rather than with a trophy at stake?

Sure, all in all, this will be a far away from the sorts of stages that have hosted these two stars in the past, including nine Williams vs. Williams matchups in Grand Slam singles finals, including four in a row from 2002-03.

Serena leads the rivalry 7-2 in those contests, and 18-12 overall.

“I feel like I always play Venus in every single tournament, first or second round,” Serena said after needing to put together a comeback to beat 60th-ranked Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in her opening match in Kentucky and first anywhere since February. “So that’s annoying.”

Actually, it’s been nearly two full years since the sisters’ last meeting, a third-rounder at the 2018 US Open that Serena won 6-1, 6-2.

What both they and others should remember is that there is no way to know how many more of these there will be. Venus, after all, turned 40 in June. Serena turns 39 in September.

As the Aug. 31 scheduled start of the US Open approaches, this match is a chance for the two of them to test themselves and the changes they’ve been making.

These are not two people who seem as if they’re ready to stop competing any time soon.

Serena has switched to a smaller racket head in 2020 because she explained, “I wanted more control.”

She was not at her best at the outset against Pera, even getting pushed to the precipice by falling behind love-40 at 4-all in the second set after dropping the first. But Williams steadied herself to grab that game, beginning a run in which she took eight of nine.

Venus, meanwhile, used the long break in action to alter her service motion and forehand, which both looked in good shape during her much easier first-round victory in Kentucky, 6-3, 6-2 over former No. 1 and two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka.

“I used this offseason — forced offseason — to just reevaluate what I really wanted out of my game. You got time to make a few tweaks here or there and that’s what I did,” said Venus, who faced only one break point and saved it against Azarenka. “I’m quite happy with it. Obviously the more matches I play, the better I’ll get.”

Tennis is only just taking its initial steps back, starting with a women’s tournament on clay in Palermo, Italy, last week, and two events this week. The men still haven’t resumed; that is supposed to happen next week.

Soon enough, if all goes well amid the pandemic, there will be Grand Slam competition in less than three weeks. But for now, there is Serena vs. Venus, a reminder of what big-time tennis feels like.

“I’m going to definitely be watching if I’m not practicing or anything,” said 16-year-old American Coco Gauff, who grew up admiring the Williams sisters and beat Venus at Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open this year. “This could be the last time they play. I don’t know. But we always say that — and then they end up playing each other again.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Williams sisters Serena Williams Venus Williams WTA Coronavirus tennis
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp