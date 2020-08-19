STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

US Open presses on despite rash of withdrawals

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty and world number two Simona Halep are among a list of stars opting to skip the event because of concerns about COVID-19.

Published: 19th August 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will give this year's US Open a skip. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: US Open organizers said Tuesday that the number of players willing to compete in the Grand Slam had exceeded their expectations despite several high-profile withdrawals over coronavirus fears.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty and world number two Simona Halep are among a list of stars opting to skip the event because of concerns about COVID-19.

But Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all still due to play when the tournament begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31.

"As far as our field, in context of the times and how different the world is, I couldn't be happier. It's exceeded our expectations," United States Tennis Association chief executive Mike Dowse said.

"At the end of the day it's our fans we are here to serve. They're going to see some unbelievable world-class tennis."

Halep, the current Wimbledon champion, dropped out on Monday, joining high-profile absentees that include reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Ukraine's fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina.

Number seven in the rankings Kiki Bertens and eighth-ranked Swiss Belinda Bencic will also be absent.

The depleted field provides Williams with a golden opportunity as she seeks a 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record.

New York was one of the hardest-hit US cities when COVID-19 first spiked in March and April, and a temporary hospital was even raised on the indoor courts at the US Tennis Center.

The virus has largely been brought under control in New York, even as cases have risen elsewhere in the country.

Approximately 90 percent of US Open participants have arrived in New York and are residing in two hotels as part of the competition's "bubble," with a few choosing to stay in private residences, Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director, said on the conference call.

Allaster confirmed that if a player tests positive once the tournament starts then they will be automatically withdrawn under New York state guidelines. 

Roger Federer was already ruled out of the tournament, which ends on September 13, as he recovers from knee surgery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Open US Open 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp