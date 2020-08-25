STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Pain in the neck: Novak Djokovic wins post-hiatus debut; Madison Keys out

The No.1-ranked Djokovic was playing his first ATP match in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic; he pulled out of the doubles event Sunday because of his neck.

Published: 25th August 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match over Ricardas Berankis, of Lithuania, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Bothered by a bad neck that a trainer massaged twice, Novak Djokovic double-faulted seven times and trailed by a break in each set before avoiding the rash of upsets at the Western & Southern Open by taking the last four games for a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

The No.1-ranked Djokovic was playing his first ATP match in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic; he pulled out of the doubles event Sunday because of his neck.

"I'm trying to deal with it on a daily basis," he said.

"It's been like that for the past three or four days."

Still, Djokovic improved to 19-0 in 2020 as he prepares to seek a sixth title from the past eight Grand Slam tournaments when the U.S. Open begins in a week.

That major championship's site in Flushing Meadows is hosting the Ohio-based Western & Southern Open, too, as part of an unusual doubleheader with no spectators.

Djokovic got by, even though he was wincing and stretching his neck between points, then wound up laying on his back, a medical mask and protective glasses on his face, while having his neck manipulated after the first set.

While the tours were shut down, Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 in June after a series of no-social-distancing exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

As tennis ramps up, this is the first tournament of the resumption for the men; the women returned earlier this month, there has been a host of surprises, including defending women's champion Madison Keys' 6-4, 6-1 departure against Ons Jabeur in an hour Monday night.

Earlier, No.2 seed Dominic Thiem, a three-time major finalist, wasn't much more competitive in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Filip Krajinovic, and No.5 Alexander Zverev hit 11 double-faults, five over his last two service games, while being beaten by Andy Murray 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Like Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka emerged with difficult wins, while two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova, the No.6 seed, lost.

Each of the top two women's seeds, Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin, were beaten Sunday.

Djokovic now meets American Tennys Sandgren, a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5) winner over No.15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who accumulated 15 double-faults.

Another American, Reilly Opelka, eliminated No.9 seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Her yells of "Come on!" filling a nearly empty stadium, Williams was pushed to the brink in her longest match since 2012 before pulling away with a perfect tiebreaker and edging Arantxa Rus 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0).

"I had a crowd in my head or something," Williams said with a laugh.

"For me, it was like there was a crowd there."

Rus is a Dutch qualifier ranked No.72 whose flat, left-handed strokes from the baseline gave Williams some trouble.

Williams dropped four games in a row in the second set, then did so again in the third, when she fell behind 6-5.

Rus served for the match there and, at deuce, was two points from victory.

She wouldn't win another point.

Showing the strokes and grit that carried her to 23 Grand Slam titles, against an opponent who has never won so much as one tour-level singles title of any sort, Williams ran away with it, ending the 2-hour, 48-minute match with a forehand, celebrating most points with a yell and a clenched left fist.

Williams hadn't spent that much time on a court since the 2012 French Open, when she lost in the first round to Virginie Razzano in 3 hours, 3 minutes.

That was Williams' only career first-round exit at a Grand Slam tournament.

"I did hit a wall today in the second set, I was so hot. That never happens," the 38-year-old American said.

"So I think physically, I'm fit.v Tennis is mental. You know, it's all mental."

She moved into the third round thanks in part to 14 aces, one at 121 mph.

Osaka used 12 aces to get through 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 against Karolina Muchova.

Next for Williams is No.13 Maria Sakkari, who is Greek and figured it might work to her advantage to have a quiet setting in New York.

If there were the usual crowd of thousands when Williams plays, Sakkari calculated, the fans' support would break down along these lines: "99% with her, 1% with me."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Western & Southern Open
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp