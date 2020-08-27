STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Kei Nishikori now negative for COVID-19 but out of US Open

Another player withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Wednesday was Polona Hercog.

Published: 27th August 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kei Nishikori, of Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW TORK: Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to slowly return to practice  but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

"After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of 5 long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so," Nishikori's post said.

"It's disappointing as I love the US Open and have great memories there. I will start on the clay. Thank you."

Another player withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Wednesday was Polona Hercog. That allowed 2009 semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer to move into the main draw.

The U.S. Open, on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, ends on Sept. 13. Then the tennis tour shifts to red clay in Europe, with tuneup tournaments planned ahead of the scheduled start of the French Open on Sept. 27.

Nishikori said last Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and had "very minimal symptoms."

The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which would have put him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Open Kei Nishikori COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp