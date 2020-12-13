STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tata Open Maharashtra 2021 likely to be cancelled

It was indicated by the organisers that they were actively seeking new dates — preferably in the second half of the 2021 season — but even that may not come to pass if the source is to be believed.

Jiri Vesely celebrates after winning the TATA Open Maharashtra (File Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Next year’s Tata Open Maharashtra could be scrapped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers had indicated that they could host the event in the second half of the year but all options, including cancelling it for the year, are on the table. “The organisers and the ATP are talking about new dates.

As of now, they are in the discussion stage,” a source told this daily. “One of the options is to shelve it for the year.” The tournament’s current slot in the calendar — the first week of February — is already out of the equation because of the Australian Open’s postponement. It’s now likely that the year’s first Major will begin from February 8. With players needing to arrive in Australia in January for the purposes of quarantine, there is no way that Pune Open will proceed as per schedule.

It was indicated by the organisers that they were actively seeking new dates — preferably in the second half of the 2021 season — but even that may not come to pass if the source is to be believed. However, one international tennis meet that will go ahead is the Pune Challenger. Slated to be held around November, it will stay in the calendar. If the World Tour event isn’t held, it will be the first time that India will fail to host one since its inception in the 1996 season. Pune’s fate in the calendar will become clear once the ATP comes out with calendar in the next few days.

