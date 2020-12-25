STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohan Bopanna to team up with Portuguese Joao Sousa at Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna will partner Portugal's World No 75 Joao Sousa to begin the 2021 season, including at the Australian Open.

Published: 25th December 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rohan Bopanna will partner Portugal's Joao Sousa (World No 75) to begin the 2021 season, including at the Australian Open. "I was going to play with Austria's Jurgen Melzer initially but after the dates changed, that wasn't feasible. So I have decided to play with Sousa," he told TNIE.

The first event they will play as a pair is at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne, beginning January 31. Post that, they will play at the Australian Open. Because of the regulations, it's not going to be easy, it's something the 40-year-old concedes. For him to play the event beginning January 31, he has to be onsite from January 15.

"I am leaving India on January 14, serve my two weeks of quarantine, do multiple Covid-19 tests and get ready for the 250." The one good thing is that they will be allowed to practice during the quarantine. "We can practice five hours everyday, but the five hours will include everything... gym work, physio, recovery work in the pool as well as playing on the court."

However, World No 39 isn't complaining. "I am just happy because playing amid the pandemic is not easy, so, yeah." He had been subjected to about 40 Covid-19 tests while he was playing from August to November. More tests await. "There will be one before I leave, one upon arrival and five tests in two weeks before quarantine finishes."

His plans — including finding a partner — after the Australian swing is evolving. "The one good thing is I am not defending a lot of points in that three-month stretch right to the French Open. I have to play with somebody which will enable to play in the Masters events." Right now, though, his focus is on Melbourne. Do well there and he will begin an important year — his 23rd on the professional circuit — with the right foot forward.

