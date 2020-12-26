Arthi Muniyan to take on Sai in final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top seed Arthi Muniyan defeated Deepalakshmi Vanaraja 6-2, 6-4 in the women’s semifinals of the Match Point Tennis Academy state ranking tournament.

Semifinals: Men: L Aksh B bt P Sekhar 6-1, 7-6 (2); Y Loganathan bt S Keerthivassan 6-0, 6-1. Women: A Muniyan bt D Vanaraja 6-2, 6-4; Sai Samhita bt R A Naga 6-3, 6-2.

Soumini elected president

Soumini Srinivas was elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association at its AGM held on December 20. All office-bearers were elected for the term 2020-2022.

Office bearers: President: Soumini Srinivas; Vice-presidents: CA Theagarajan, Abdul Khader Sulaiman; General secretary: N Ganesh; Joint secretary: R Loganathan; Treasurer: R Balakumar; Executive committee: R Prabhakaran, Waseem Ahmed, Manu Chabria, HP Dev, Hariharan Rajamani, JJ Sharad Prakash.