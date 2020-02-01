Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic lift Australian Open mixed doubles title

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Barbora Krejcikova successfully defended her Australian Open mixed doubles title by partnering with Nikola Mektic to beat Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 5-7, 6-4 (10-1) in a fluctuating final under the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena.

It was debut tournament as a team for Mektic and Krajcikova, up against an experienced duo with multiple Grand Slam titles.

Mattek-Sands was bidding for her 10th Grand Slam doubles title and Murray, the older brother of Andy, was chasing his eighth major crown.