Home Sport Tennis

Path clear for Rao to become TOA president

They were told that to be able to contest for the president’s post, one had to be a member of the executive committee of the badminton association.

Published: 02nd February 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

K RANGA Rao emerged favourite to be elected as Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) president after the nominations of Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy were rejected on Saturday. While Ranjan’s was rejected on technical grounds, Reddy said he did not know why his was annulled. “The rejection was on technical grounds,” said Ranjan. “The badminton association had sent in my nomination.

They were told that to be able to contest for the president’s post, one had to be a member of the executive committee of the badminton association.” Ranjan is a co-opted member of the association as of now. He said he would be “surely appealing” against the decision. “We will take a decision on the same on Monday,” he added. When Reddy was contacted, he said a decision on the same would be taken later. However, as a result of these rejections of candidature, the path seems to have cleared for former TOA chief Ranga Rao. Justice B Chandra Kumar is the returning officer.

Meanwhile, P Prakash Raju, K Pani Rao and A Someshwar have all filed nominations for the post of treasurer as well as other posts. They have been asked to contest for one post only. “Then only (after withdrawing from others) will their nomination for other post stand valid. Otherwise, (they) stand rejected for both posts,” read the nomination scrutiny document. Other candidates who have filed multiple nominations are K Rama Krishna (for joint-secretary and EC member), S Sreenavas Goud (joint-secy and EC member) and Pavan Kumar (joint-secy and EC member).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp