Home Sport Tennis

Size doesn't matter, new man Kyrgios - five things we learned at Australian Open

Every season Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer face a stronger challenge from younger players, and every season they're able to withstand it.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits a return. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits a return. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Five things we learned from the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam, where Novak Djokovic won the men's title and Sofia Kenin was crowned women's champion:

Big Three stand firm

Every season Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer face a stronger challenge from younger players, and every season they're able to withstand it.

Dominic Thiem pushed Djokovic all the way in Sunday's five-set final, but the Serb ultimately prevailed to join Nadal and Federer as players who have won one of the Major titles eight times.

Djokovic's victory made it 13 Grand Slams in a row won by the unshakeable trio. 

Federer's resilience

You don't become one of the best players of all time by talent alone, but Federer's fighting spirit has perhaps gone unappreciated until now.

The Swiss great looked out for the count at 4-8 down in a nailbiting fifth-set super tiebreaker against John Millman in the third round, but found a way back.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion then miraculously saved seven match points in fighting past Tennys Sandgren.

He was hampered by injury in losing in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic, but quitting was never on the cards.

The 38-year-old has never retired in more than 1,500 matches, and he was not about to give up that proud record.   

Serena may never reach 24

Serena Williams said she would be back on the practice court the day after her shock third-round defeat to China's 27th seed Wang Qiang.

The 38-year-old American also said she will not give up her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

But her early exit raises fresh doubts that she will ever get there. Her last Grand Slam title came in Melbourne three years ago and a growing number of younger rivals are agitating behind her.

The eventual Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin, is just 21 and after winning her first Grand Slam title she leapfrogged Williams as America's number one.

Littl'uns walk tall

There was a striking difference between Kenin and Garbine Muguruza when they hugged at the end of the women's final.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza stands 6ft (1.8 metres) tall, but Kenin is a comparatively short 5ft 7ins.

That meant nothing on Saturday when Kenin roared back from a set down to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Of the last four women's Grand Slam winners -- Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu and now Kenin -- Kenin is the tallest. Barty, the world number one, is 5ft 5ins.

"Size doesn't really matter. Just matters how tough you are and mental toughness," said Kenin.

Kyrgios captures hearts

The 24-year-old Australian has long been derided as the enfant terrible of tennis, a hugely gifted player who seemed destined -- and determined -- to waste his talent.

But at his home Grand Slam he transformed perceptions and was feted as something of a hero in Australia.

It was partly because of his gutsy performances in reaching the fourth round -- losing in four close sets to Rafael Nadal -- but also because he spearheaded fundraising efforts for victims of Australia's deadly bushfires.

"I feel like I've made progress as a human. A tennis player -- I don't really care about as much," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian Open Novak Djokovic Sofia Kenin Kyrgios
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp