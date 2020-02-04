Sumit Nagal falls short against Troicki

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

PUNE: The day started promisingly for Sumit Nagal as he scaled his career-high of 125 on the ATP rankings on Monday. The battling spirit that has seen him rise steadily through the charts was present as he pushed Vicktor Troicki, a former world No 12, into a decider. As was the measure of improvement needed if he is indeed to break into the top-100.Nagal, who prefers playing on the red dirt, gave a good account of himself on the hard courts of Pune, but eventually went down 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the opening round of the ATP Maharashtra Open.

The one stat the Indian will rue is that he had 10 break points but managed to convert only one. His lack of experience was crucial on big points as Nagal stayed back in the court, letting his more-accomplished opponent take charge. Troicki also seemed to have a better measure of the conditions, having won two rounds of qualifying. Though World No 12 in 2011, the Serb has had a long road back since being handed a doping ban in 2013.

He is currently ranked 191 and was part of the Serbian team that won the inaugural ATP Cup. Troicki pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury but has struck form in his maiden outing in Pune.Nagal, who was broken twice in the first and the third set, managed to make a match out of it by pushing the 33-year-old Troicki into longer rallies. He got enough purchase on his returns in the second set, to keep the ball in play and engage Troicki from the baseline.

Though Nagal has a ripping forehand, which drew praise even from Roger Federer at US Open last year, he doesn’t co­me up enough to exploit the sp­aces it creates. Troicki kept mi­xing things up, changing the speed and spin of the ball. It was apt that he finished the match with a sweet forehand volley. One of the targets for Nagal this season has been to play more hard-court events and improve on the surface. It has been tough going so far, as the Indian has lost both his matches this year.

“I have to develop my game on the hardcourt as well,” Nagal had said on the eve of the tournament. “Last year, I didn’t play too much on hard courts, but this year I have to keep in mind that a lot of slams and a lot of big events are also on hard court. So I have to be at least be able to play on two surfaces.”

For the first time, five Indians have made the main draw of an ATP event.

Ramkumar loses

Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to seventh seed Salvatore Caruso of Italy 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.